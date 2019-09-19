Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kentucky city set to become state's 1st urban trail town
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 4:08 am EDT
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Officials say a city in central Kentucky is set to become the state’s first urban trail town.
The News-Enterprise reports the title will go to Elizabethtown for its Greenbelt Trails system and officials plan to recognize the accomplishment on Oct. 1 with a ceremony.
Elizabethtown Trail Town Advisory Board member Matt Deneen says the state Department of Tourism developed the new classification as a blueprint for expanding its Trail Town program into urban centres around Kentucky.
Most communities now in the Trail Town program are in the state’s coalfields. The program was originally designed to help promote adventure tourism in rural communities, but now it is moving into urban areas.
Elizabethtown’s Greenbelt Trails network features 16 trails, including the Freeman Lake Trail.
___
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com