Israel's political future unclear in post-election deadlock

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressees his supporters at party headquarters after elections in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM — Israelis are coming to grips with an uncertain political future two days after an election that left the country’s two main political parties deadlocked and with no clear path to a coalition government.

With nearly 95 per cent of votes counted Thursday, the Blue and White party stood at 33 seats in Israel’s 120-seat Parliament. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud stood at 32 seats. But with the election’s apparent kingmaker, Avigdor Lieberman, insisting on a secular government between the two, and Blue and White refusing to sit in such a coalition with Netanyahu still heading Likud, it was unclear what the way forward may be.

Israel’s president will consult in the coming days with all parties before selecting the candidate he believes has the best chance of forming a stable coalition.

The Associated Press

