Loading articles...

Injured crewman sues boat owner for fiery disaster at sea

LOS ANGELES — A crewman injured in the fire that killed 34 people aboard a dive boat off Southern California has sued the boat owner and the company that chartered the vessel.

Ryan Sims filed the lawsuit last week in Ventura County Superior Court saying the Conception dive boat was unseaworthy and operated in an unsafe manner.

Attorney Kurt Arnold says Sims was the steward and was sleeping on the upper deck of the boat when he was awakened by loud noises the morning of Sept. 2 and found the vessel on fire.

Arnold says his client was trapped and had to jump to the lower deck, where he broke his leg in three places.

A lawyer for the Santa Barbara-based boat company did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB QEW approaching Royal Windsor - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
Another spectacular day☀️🌤Comfortable temperatures. Hopefully you can take some work breaks outdoors to enjoy this…
Latest Weather
Read more