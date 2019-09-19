Loading articles...

Indonesia sports minister resigns over corruption allegation

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s sports minister has resigned after being accused of stealing $1.8 million in public money.

Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi said at a news conference in Jakarta on Thursday that President Joko Widodo had accepted his resignation so he can focus on his legal defence.

The Corruption Eradication Commission announced on Wednesday that Nahrawi is suspected of using a $1.8 million grant linked to the National Sports Committee for his own personal interest.

He is the second sports and youth minister to resign after being accused of corruption by the commission.

Andi Mallarangeng was sentenced in 2014 to four years in jail and fined $17,000 for accepting $720,000 from a contractor for a $122 million sports complex in the West Java village of Hambalang.

The Associated Press

