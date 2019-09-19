Loading articles...

In new Sudan, women want more freedom, bigger political role

FILE - In this April 12, 2019 file photo, demonstrators chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum. Sudan’s uprising has ushered in a new era both for the nation and for Sudanese women after three decades of autocratic rule by Omar al-Bashir. Sudanese women played a pivotal role in the protests that brought down al-Bashir, and under a joint military-civilian council in power now, they hope for more freedom and equality, and seek to overturn many of the restrictive Islamic laws from the previous era. (AP Photo, File)

CAIRO — Sudan’s uprising has raised hopes for a new era for the nation and for Sudanese women after three decades of autocratic rule by Omar al-Bashir.

Sudanese women played a pivotal role in the protests that brought down al-Bashir, and under an interim government in power now, they hope for more freedom and equality.

Activists say they seek to overturn many of the restrictive Islamic laws from the previous era.

Khalda Saber is one such activist, but had to leave Sudan two days after al-Bashir’s overthrow.

She was threatened for documenting rights abuses against women before and during the pro-democracy uprising.

Wifaq Gurashi, a women’s rights activist in Khartoum, says: “It’s a long way” to go “to get rid of the traditional way of thinking in this masculine and authoritarian society.”

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press


