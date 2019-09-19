Loading articles...

Illinois officials to discuss fetal remains investigation

FILE - This image made from a Dec. 1, 2015, video provided by WNDU-TV shows Ulrich Klopfer in South Bend, Ind. Officials whose offices are investigating the discovery of more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains at an Illinois house of Dr. Klopfer who performed abortions for decades in Indiana will hold a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, to discuss the case. Klopfer died earlier this month. (WNDU-TV via AP, File)

JOLIET, Ill. — Officials whose offices are investigating the discovery of more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains at an Illinois house of a late doctor who had performed abortions for decades in Indiana will hold a news conference to discuss the case.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office says the sheriff, county coroner and the county’s top prosecutor will speak at 1:30 p.m. CDT Thursday outside the sheriff’s office in Joliet. They will talk about elements of the investigation including the search of the home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, and how the remains were stored.

The news conference marks the first time the officials will gather to discuss the case since last week when the remains were discovered inside a garage of the Will County residence.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:48 PM
Peel Police say EB/WB Wanless will be closed for several hours between Queen Mary Dr and McLaughlin for this invest…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:35 PM
Didn’t wash the car yet this week? Get ‘er done before rain Sunday night. Tomorrow’s forecast below...almost a repe…
Latest Weather
Read more