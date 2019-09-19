Loading articles...

Global climate protests start in Australia before UN summit

Steam rises from a nuclear power station next to an old windmill on the River Scheldt in Doel, Belgium, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Political leaders meet Sept. 23, 2019 for a climate summit in New York to ramp up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

CANBERRA, Australia — Thousands of protesters are gathering at rallies around Australia as a day of worldwide demonstrations begins ahead of a U.N. climate summit in New York.

Some of the first rallies in what is being billed as a “global climate strike” started Friday in Australia’s largest city, Sydney, and the national capital, Canberra.

Australian demonstrators are calling for their nation, which is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquid natural gas, to take more drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Global Strike 4 Climate said protests will be staged in 110 towns and cities across Australia on Friday, with organizers demanding government and business commit to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Similar rallies are panned in cities around the globe.

The Associated Press


