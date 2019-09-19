Loading articles...

'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep' make last Emmy Awards stand

This image released by FX shows Billy Porter in a scene from "Pose." The program is nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series. (JoJo Whilden/FX via AP)

LOS ANGELES — “Game of Thrones” has dominated the Emmy Awards with the formidable power of, say, your average fearsome, flame-belching dragon. Same goes for “Veep,” but picture a cutthroat politician instead.

The drama and comedy series are among the front-runners for Sunday’s ceremony for their concluding seasons, a last chance to rule. But will they? There’s suspense as well over the never-crowned women of “Game of Thrones” and whether Sandra Oh and Billy Porter will make Emmy history.

Oh’s win for “Killing Eve” would make her the first woman of Asian descent to win in the top drama actress category. A win for “Pose” star Porter would make him the first openly gay performer to win the drama actor honour.

The Emmy Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press




