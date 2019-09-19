Loading articles...

Galifianakis and Aukerman on 'Between 2 Ferns: The Movie'

This image released by Netflix shows Zach Galifianakis in "Between Two Ferns: The Movie." (Adam Rose/Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK — It’s been five years since “Between Two Ferns” was regularly active, but Zach Galifianakis’ beloved celebrity interview satire is back.

“Between Two Ferns: The Movie” premieres Friday on Netflix with 10 new celebrity targets for Galifianakis’ rumpled host to skewer. It’s a feature-film feast of a rare comedy candy that, since its 2008 inception, has been only dispersed randomly in 3-6-minute morsels.

Guests in the film include Tiffany Haddish, David Letterman and Benedict Cumberbatch, whom Galifianakis calls “Benefit Lumberjacks.”

In the film, a “Funny Or Die” producer played by Will Ferrell demands 10 new “Between Two Ferns” episodes after Galifianakis’ interview with Matthew McConaughey goes awry. A broken pipe prompts a deluge that nearly kills the actor.

