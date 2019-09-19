Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Galifianakis and Aukerman on 'Between 2 Ferns: The Movie'
by Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 12:32 pm EDT
This image released by Netflix shows Zach Galifianakis in "Between Two Ferns: The Movie." (Adam Rose/Netflix via AP)
NEW YORK — It’s been five years since “Between Two Ferns” was regularly active, but Zach Galifianakis’ beloved celebrity interview satire is back.
“Between Two Ferns: The Movie” premieres Friday on Netflix with 10 new celebrity targets for Galifianakis’ rumpled host to skewer. It’s a feature-film feast of a rare comedy candy that, since its 2008 inception, has been only dispersed randomly in 3-6-minute morsels.
Guests in the film include Tiffany Haddish, David Letterman and Benedict Cumberbatch, whom Galifianakis calls “Benefit Lumberjacks.”
In the film, a “Funny Or Die” producer played by Will Ferrell demands 10 new “Between Two Ferns” episodes after Galifianakis’ interview with Matthew McConaughey goes awry. A broken pipe prompts a deluge that nearly kills the actor.