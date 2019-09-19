Loading articles...

Former fugitive couple plead not guilty to Arizona killing

Blane Barksdale, left, and Susan Barksdale, right, are seen during a video arraignment in Pima County Superior Court, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, Tucson, Ariz. The Barksdales, wanted in connection with a homicide in Tucson, had escaped custody during transport from upstate New York back to Tucson. They were recaptured on Sept. 11. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP, Pool)

TUCSON, Ariz. — A couple arrested after a 16-day escape from extradition to southern Arizona to face charges in a murder case have pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and his 59-year-old wife, Susan, had a video arraignment Thursday in Pima County Superior Court in Tucson.

They are facing first-degree murder and other charges in the April death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh, whose body hasn’t been found.

The Barksdales were arrested in upstate New York in May and escaped Aug. 26 in Utah while being transported to face charges in the Bligh case.

Authorities say the couple overpowered two private security guards in a transport van after Susan Barksdale faked a medical emergency.

The Barksdales were arrested Sept. 11 in a remote area about 88 miles (141 kilometres) northeast of Phoenix.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. Leslie express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:02 PM
Interesting stuff!
Latest Weather
Read more