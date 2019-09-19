Loading articles...

Florida man drove with bodies of wife, 4 kids to Georgia

OCALA, Fla. — Authorities say a man suspected of killing his wife and four children and driving their bodies into Georgia has returned to Florida to face murder charges.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports Michael W. Jones Jr. is charged so far with the death of Casei Jones. Her body was found in his van following a crash in Hickox, Georgia last week.

Investigators found the decomposed bodies of the children — ages 10, 5, 2 and 1 — in woods nearby. They had been missing for six weeks.

Autopsies were done Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia.

Chief Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgway says there’s no hurry to charge the children’s deaths because Jones is held without bond.

Marion County Sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Bloom says investigators believe the family was killed at home near Ocala.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 51 minutes ago
Two problems on the EB QEW - one is east of Walkers in the ramp lane, the other is east of Burloak blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
Another spectacular day☀️🌤Comfortable temperatures. Hopefully you can take some work breaks outdoors to enjoy this…
Latest Weather
Read more