Ex-Minnesota Gophers coach reaches $1M deal with hospital

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Gophers linebackers coach Mike Sherels has reached a $1 million settlement with the University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview involving treatment that left him in a coma in 2016.

The Star Tribune says the university disclosed the settlement Wednesday in response to a data request. Sherels signed the settlement with the Board of Regents in May. The newspaper reported there was no apparent lawsuit filed in state or federal court alleging wrongdoing by the hospital.

Sherels underwent surgery for bleeding near his large intestine and later had his small intestine and part of his colon removed because of a gastrointestinal perforation. He spent five days in a coma and on a ventilator.

Sherels was a walk-on linebacker for the Gophers from Rochester’s John Marshall High School in 2003.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

The Associated Press

