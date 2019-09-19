Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dunleavy pick for Senate vacancy fails to get enough votes
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 8:32 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick to fill a state Senate seat left vacant by a lawmaker’s death failed to receive enough votes for confirmation from Senate Republicans Thursday.
Dunleavy last month named Rep. Laddie Shaw to fill the seat held by Anchorage Republican Sen. Chris Birch, who died in early August.
Shaw needed to be backed by at least seven of the Senate’s 12 Republicans. But he failed to garner the minimum number of required votes.
Senate Majority spokesman Daniel McDonald says the senators will not release the vote breakdown.
A call seeking comment from Dunleavy’s office was not immediately returned.
In a news release, Senate Republicans say the governor has 10 days to appoint another candidate for them to consider.
State law calls for a vacant seat to be filled by someone from the same party as the person who vacated the seat.
