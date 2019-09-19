Loading articles...

DreamWorks, Shanghai studio hope 'Abominable' suits China

This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows Everest the Yeti, left, and Yi, voiced by Chloe Bennet, in a scene from "Abominable," in theaters on Sept. 27. (DreamWorks Animation LLC. via AP)

DreamWorks Animation and Shanghai-based Pearl Studio are doing everything they can to ensure their first joint production wins over moviegoers in China.

Director Jill Culton says DreamWorks animators working on “Abominable” spent nights and weekends removing metal trash cans from the background after their Chinese collaborators told them that detail wouldn’t be true-to-life.

“Abominable” centres on the bond between a teenage girl and a Yeti from the Himalayas.

It’s been 20 years since a Hollywood animated film featuring a Chinese heroine opened in China. Disney’s “Mulan” did not fare well. Chinese audiences found the American adaptation of a centuries-old story from their culture unrelatable.

“Abominable” opens in the U.S. on Sept. 27 and in China on Oct. 1.

Terry Tang, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB QEW approaching Royal Windsor - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
Another spectacular day☀️🌤Comfortable temperatures. Hopefully you can take some work breaks outdoors to enjoy this…
Latest Weather
Read more