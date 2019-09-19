Daniel Levy signs three-year deal with ABC Studios to develop and produce

Canadian comedy star Daniel Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” fame has signed a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios.

ABC says the deal will see Toronto-based Levy developing and producing scripted projects for the studio.

Levy and his dad, comedic actor Eugene Levy, created and star in the CBC/Pop TV comedy “Schitt’s Creek.”

The series is up for several Emmy Awards on Sunday, including best comedy, and will enter its sixth and final season on Jan. 7.

Levy is also showrunner of “Schitt’s Creek,” in which he plays the fashion-plate son of a family that lost its fortunes and lives in a run-down motel in a small town.

He is also known as previous host of the CBC’s “The Great Canadian Baking Show” and on several MTV Canada after-shows.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with ABC Studios in this exciting next chapter,” Levy said in a statement.

“As I say a bittersweet goodbye to ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ I look forward to the opportunity and privilege to continue to tell inclusive and meaningful stories that shine a positive light out there.”

ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis said “Levy has proven himself as one of the most creative people in the TV business.”

“His writing, acting and producing skills will be a tremendous asset to ABC Studios, and we couldn’t be more excited to be in business with him.”

The Canadian Press