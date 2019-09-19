Loading articles...

China attacks Pelosi for meeting Hong Kong activists

Hong Kong activist Denise Ho, center, speaks as she is joined by members of Congress during a news conference on human rights in Hong Kong on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

BEIJING — China’s foreign ministry has accused U.S. congressional leader Nancy Pelosi of making irresponsible remarks about pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and urged the U.S. to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.

Spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday that Pelosi and other American lawmakers had confused right and wrong by engaging with what he termed Hong Kong “separatists.”

Pelosi, a Democrat who is speaker of the House of Representatives, welcomed several Hong Kong activists to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. She sided with their demand for fully democratic elections in Hong Kong and thanked them for “challenging the conscience” of the Chinese government and the world.

Geng said China strongly deplores U.S. intervention in Hong Kong and accepts no interference in its internal affairs.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The Associated Press


