Challenge to Parliament shutdown wrapping up at UK top court

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, center, speak to guests at a military reception held at 10 Downing Street, London, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Johnson was accused by European Union officials Wednesday of failing to negotiate seriously and branded the "father of lies" by a lawyer in the U.K. Supreme Court, as his plan to leave the EU in just over six weeks faced hurdles on both sides of the Channel. (Jon Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON — Britain’s Supreme Court is set to finish hearing a case that will determine whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the law by suspending Parliament just weeks before the U.K. is due to leave the European Union.

Judges at the country’s top court will hear Thursday from a lawyer for former Prime Minister John Major, who is among those challenging the decision by Johnson, one of his successors as Conservative leader.

The government’s opponents claim Johnson sent lawmakers home until Oct. 14 to prevent them scrutinizing his plan to take Britain out of the EU at the end of next month, with or without a divorce deal.

The government says the suspension is routine and not motivated by Brexit, and argues that judges should not interfere in politics.

The Associated Press




