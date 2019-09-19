Loading articles...

Can green investment help relaunch Germany's economy?

Red lights are seen at the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT — A recession looms for Germany and the European Central Bank is pleading for governments to spend more to revitalize economic growth. Yet despite having the luxury of borrowing money for less than nothing, the German government is keeping a tight rein on its finances.

A debate over Germany’s devotion to budget austerity is intensifying as the outlook for the economy dims and public pressure grows to address issues like global warming. On Friday, the government will unveil measures that could include billions in incentives and spending to make the economy more environmentally-friendly.

“The call for fiscal stimulus has never been louder,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for the bank ING Germany. “And this week will show whether the eurozone country with the deepest pockets finally plans to empty them.”

David McHugh, The Associated Press

