Buttigieg calls Warren 'extremely evasive' on health taxes

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg answers a question Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is accusing his 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren of being “extremely evasive” when it comes to explaining how she’d finance a universal health care plan.

Speaking on CNN on Thursday, Buttigieg issued his most pointed attack yet on the Massachusetts senator, saying she “was extremely evasive when asked that question, and we’ve seen that repeatedly.”

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor was responding to a question about Warren’s appearance Wednesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in which she said health care costs would decrease but stopped short of saying whether middle-class taxes would increase.

Buttigieg noted that Warren answered similarly during last week’s debate.

The Warren campaign didn’t immediately comment Thursday.

Both candidates are set to appear in Iowa this weekend for a steak fry fundraiser.

Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

