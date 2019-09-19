Loading articles...

Books on border wall, Tribe Called Quest on awards longlist

NEW YORK — A memoir by chef Iliana Regan and Hanif Abdurraqib’s bestselling chronicle of A Tribe Called Quest are among the works on the nonfiction longlist for the National Book Awards.

The 10 books feature authors mostly new to the National Book Awards, with subjects also including President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall and racism in the real estate market.

Tressie McMillan Cottom was cited for the essay collection “Thick” and David Treuer for “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee.”

The list for nonfiction and four other competitive categories will be narrowed to five on Oct. 8. Winners will be announced Nov. 20.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

