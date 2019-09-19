Boater finds body of man missing in southwest Alaska

TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska — The body of a southwest Alaska man has been recovered from the Kuskokwim River.

Alaska State Troopers say the remains of 29-year-old Patrick Nick of Tuntutuliak (toon-too-TOO-lee-ak) were found Monday by a boater near the site where searchers found Nick’s boat overturned on Sept. 5.

Troopers in Bethel at about 12:45 a.m. Sept. 4 received a report that Nick’s 20-foot riverboat was taking on water upstream of his village.

The Coast Guard joined local searchers looking for Nick.

Searchers a day later found his overturned boat in deep water upstream of Tuntutuliak.

Tuntutuliak is 40 miles (64 kilometres) southwest of Bethel and 440 miles (708 kilometres) southwest of Anchorage.

The Associated Press