Loading articles...

Boater finds body of man missing in southwest Alaska

TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska — The body of a southwest Alaska man has been recovered from the Kuskokwim River.

Alaska State Troopers say the remains of 29-year-old Patrick Nick of Tuntutuliak (toon-too-TOO-lee-ak) were found Monday by a boater near the site where searchers found Nick’s boat overturned on Sept. 5.

Troopers in Bethel at about 12:45 a.m. Sept. 4 received a report that Nick’s 20-foot riverboat was taking on water upstream of his village.

The Coast Guard joined local searchers looking for Nick.

Searchers a day later found his overturned boat in deep water upstream of Tuntutuliak.

Tuntutuliak is 40 miles (64 kilometres) southwest of Bethel and 440 miles (708 kilometres) southwest of Anchorage.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB 427 at Dundas express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:27 PM
Can it just stay 22 degrees and sunny with a nice breeze EVERY SINGLE DAY.... hehe. What an incredible stretch of…
Latest Weather
Read more