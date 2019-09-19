Loading articles...

Appeals court upholds diversion denial for former bus driver

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Chattanooga Police Department shows Johnthony Walker. A Tennessee appeals court has upheld a decision to deny diversion to the former school bus driver convicted of charges including negligent homicide in a 2016 crashed that killed six children. (Chattanooga Police Department via AP, File)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has upheld a decision to deny diversion to a former school bus driver convicted of charges including negligent homicide in a 2016 crashed that killed six children.

News outlets report the ruling was issued Tuesday in the case of Johnthony Walker. Judge Don Poole last year sentenced Walker to four years in prison and said then that Walker shouldn’t be sentenced to diversion because the crash was so horrific. Prosecutors said Walker was speeding and on the phone when he crashed the bus carrying 37 children.

Walker appealed, arguing that Poole based his decision on only one of six factors. The appeals court says Poole did just that, as allowed so long as other factors are considered and outweighed by the denying factor.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:48 PM
Peel Police say EB/WB Wanless will be closed for several hours between Queen Mary Dr and McLaughlin for this invest…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
Another gorgeous day for us. A lot like yesterday with increasing humidity although we will notice the humidity mor…
Latest Weather
Read more