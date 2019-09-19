Loading articles...

Anchorage schools: No monthly anthem, state song requirement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage schools will not be required to play the national anthem and state song every month.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that the Anchorage School Board voted 3-4 Tuesday to reject a proposed requirement for district schools to play the songs.

Board member Dave Donley proposed the policy and says regularly playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Alaska’s Flag” would build unity and instil more patriotism in students.

Board members who voted against the measure say current district policy requiring the teaching of civics and daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance is sufficient.

Some board members say the discussion wasted time that could have been spent on efforts to improve academics and close achievement gaps.

Officials say the national anthem and state song are woven into school curricula.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press

