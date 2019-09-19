Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alberta man sentenced to 23.5 years for sexually abusing his three daughters
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 6:54 pm EDT
EDMONTON — A central Alberta man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his three daughters has been sentenced to 23.5 years.
The man, whose name is under a publication ban so as to not identify the victims, pleaded guilty to 10 offences that also included sexual interference and a child pornography charge.
The Crown had asked for a sentence of 29 years.
The father was arrested in 2016 by a police internet child exploitation unit in Evansburg, a hamlet in a rural area west of Edmonton.
Police alleged he sexually abused his daughters, who were all under 18, multiple times over a six-year period, and one of the assaults was recorded on video.
The investigation involved RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, Child and Family Services, Zebra Child Protection Centre and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. (CTV Edmonton)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.
The Canadian Press
