Albania court sentences ex-interior minister to probation
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 4:56 pm EDT
TIRANA, Albania — An Albanian court has sentenced a former interior minister to three years of probation for abuse of his post, turning down prosecutors’ charges of ties to a crime network suspected of trafficking large amounts of cannabis.
The Tirana Special Crime Court on Thursday sentenced 49-year-old SaimirTahiri to three years and four months in prison, but converted that to probation, meaning he won’t go to jail. He cannot run or hold public positions during those three years.
Prosecutors had asked 12 years in prison for Tahiri, alleging links to drug trafficking, corruption and involvement in a criminal organization.
Tahiri says he will appeal the conviction.
He was interior minister in 2013-2017 and was briefly held under house arrest after resigning as a governing Socialist Party lawmaker in May 2018.
The Associated Press
