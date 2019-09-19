Loading articles...

A Massachusetts tree worker dies after being hit by a limb

SWANSEA, Mass. — Massachusetts authorities say a tree worker who was hit by a tree limb on the job has died.

WPRI reports 28-year-old Taylor Bowen, of Rehoboth, was up in a bucket truck in Swansea on Thursday when he was found unconscious.

Swansea police say Bowen was lowered from the bucket and bystanders performed CPR until first responders arrived. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers are investigating the incident along with Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Bowen was working for a family business alongside his father.

Ryan Nadeau, a former employer of the victim, says the job of a tree worker is dangerous and that the community “suffered a loss that’s unexplainable.”

The Associated Press

