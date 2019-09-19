Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 killed in Chicago shooting idenfitied; attackers at large
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 10:51 am EDT
CHICAGO — Authorities have identified three young men who were gunned down while standing outside a convenience store on Chicago’s West Side.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Charles Boston, 22-year-old Tion Lewis and 23-year-old Quashun Nolton died at Mt. Sinai Hospital following the shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighbourhood.
Police say the men were standing outside the store when people in a white sedan opened fire on them. A fourth victim, a 22-year-old man, is in critical condition at another hospital.
The attackers are still at large and police haven’t said if they know who is behind the attack.
The Associated Press
