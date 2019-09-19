Loading articles...

3 killed in Chicago shooting idenfitied; attackers at large

CHICAGO — Authorities have identified three young men who were gunned down while standing outside a convenience store on Chicago’s West Side.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Charles Boston, 22-year-old Tion Lewis and 23-year-old Quashun Nolton died at Mt. Sinai Hospital following the shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighbourhood.

Police say the men were standing outside the store when people in a white sedan opened fire on them. A fourth victim, a 22-year-old man, is in critical condition at another hospital.

The attackers are still at large and police haven’t said if they know who is behind the attack.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
NB DVP north of Bloor, the right lane is closed for maintenance.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
Another spectacular day☀️🌤Comfortable temperatures. Hopefully you can take some work breaks outdoors to enjoy this…
Latest Weather
Read more