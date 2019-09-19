2 children killed as tensions rise in Mali's Timbuktu

BAMAKO, Mali — Mali’s army says two children have been killed and several people injured following violent confrontations between two communities in the northern city of Timbuktu.

Residents blame the army for Thursday’s bloodshed. Abdallahi Ould Ghoula says troops fired at his brother’s car, killing a 9- and 11-year-old inside and wounding their 13-year-old sister.

Mali army spokesman Sgt. Alhousseini Yattara says shots were fired from the car and soldiers fought back. He confirms two children were killed.

The shooting came after a confrontation between the Songhoy communities and the Arabs in Timbuktu, who have long had tensions.

The Associated Press