Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing 'brownface' costume in 2001

A yearbook photo of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing “brownface” makeup at a costume party in 2001 has landed on the federal election campaign.

Time magazine has posted the photo, which it says was published in the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in Vancouver, B.C., where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics.

Exclusive: Justin Trudeau wore brownface at 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’ party while he taught at a private school, Canada’s Liberal Party admits https://t.co/j3UobfYNIF — TIME (@TIME) September 18, 2019

The report describes the occasion as an “Arabian Nights”-themed gala event. The photo depicts Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck.

Officials cited in the report have confirmed the photo is of Trudeau, who was expected to speak to reporters about the photo later tonight.

Calls for apology

The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on the Liberal Leader to apologize in light of the photo.

“Seeing the Prime Minister in brownface/blackface is deeply saddening […] The wearing of blackface/brownface is reprehensible, and hearkens back to a history of racism and an Orientalist mythology which is unacceptable,” said NCCM’s Executive Director Mustafa Farooq in a tweet.

The organization says that while they recognize that people can change, “it is critical that the Prime Minister immediately and unequivocally apologizes for his wearing of brownface/blackface.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) is calling on the Prime Minister to apologize for wearing “brownface”/”blackface” at an Arabian Nights Party in 2001. (1/3)https://t.co/gJHYeV0kFS — NCCM (@nccm) September 18, 2019

