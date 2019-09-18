Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman sues Epstein estate, saying she was abused at age 14
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 3:58 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A woman whose claims of sexual abuse against financier Jeffrey Epstein were outlined in a federal indictment has sued his estate, describing abuse from age 14 to 17.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court on behalf of a woman only identified as “Jane Doe.” The lawsuit said she is “Minor Victim-1” in federal sex trafficking charges that led to Epstein’s July 6 arrest.
Epstein killed himself in jail in August while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.
According to the lawsuit, the woman suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression as a result of sexual abuse she endured from 2002 to 2005 at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
A message was left seeking comment from a lawyer for Epstein’s estate.
The Associated Press
