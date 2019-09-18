Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman allegedly attacked by husband at Brampton home dies in hospital
by News Staff
Posted Sep 18, 2019 6:26 pm EDT
Peel police outside a home on Checkerberry Crescent after an assault, Sept. 16, 2019. CITYNEWS
A woman who was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at a Brampton home on Monday afternoon has died.
Peel police were called to the residence on Checkerberry Crescent at 4:34 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found a 58-year-old woman suffering from blunt force trauma. She was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The victim’s husband, a 64-year-old man, was arrested at the home for attempted murder.
The woman died of her injuries in hospital on Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.
The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have taken over the investigation and will be upgrading the charges.
This is Peel Region’s 20th homicide of the year.
