Woman allegedly attacked by husband at Brampton home dies in hospital

Peel police outside a home on Checkerberry Crescent after an assault, Sept. 16, 2019. CITYNEWS

A woman who was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at a Brampton home on Monday afternoon has died.

Peel police were called to the residence on Checkerberry Crescent at 4:34 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 58-year-old woman suffering from blunt force trauma. She was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The victim’s husband, a 64-year-old man, was arrested at the home for attempted murder.

The woman died of her injuries in hospital on Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have taken over the investigation and will be upgrading the charges.

This is Peel Region’s 20th homicide of the year.

