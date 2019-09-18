Woman allegedly attacked by husband at Brampton home dies in hospital

A woman who was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at a Brampton home on Monday afternoon has died.

Peel police were called to the residence on Checkerberry Crescent at 4:34 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 58-year-old woman suffering from blunt force trauma. She was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The victim’s husband, a 64-year-old man, was arrested at the home for attempted murder.

The woman died of her injuries in hospital on Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have taken over the investigation and will be upgrading the charges.

This is Peel Region’s 20th homicide of the year.