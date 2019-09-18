Loading articles...

UK blocks aerospace takeover by US investor over security

LONDON — The British government is halting the takeover of a U.K. aerospace company by a U.S. private equity firm to assess whether it affects national security.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said Wednesday that the competition watchdog would look into the security implications of the sale of Cobham to Advent International.

Leadsom says the Competition and Markets Authority will have until Oct. 29 to report to her on the impact of the 4 billion-pound ($5 billion) acquisition, which had been approved by Cobham shareholders this week.

Leadsom says the government wants to “support private sector innovation whilst safeguarding the public interest.”

Cobham employs around 10,000 people, including 1,700 in Britain, and is best known for its air-to-air refuelling technology.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:15 AM
UPDATE: EB 403 approaching Mavis, the problem has moved to the right shoulder, all lanes are now open but still ver…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:58 AM
Astronomical summer is winding down but heat and humidity is ramping up! #Toronto GTA could have humidex 31-35 Frid…
Latest Weather
Read more