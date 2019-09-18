Loading articles...

Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser

President Donald Trump arrives at Los Angeles International Airport to attend a fundraiser, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has named hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

Trump’s announcement about O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser’s post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser.

The Associated Press

