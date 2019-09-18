Loading articles...

Toronto fire crews battle Parkdale highrise blaze

Last Updated Sep 18, 2019 at 8:17 am EDT

Toronto fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze at a Jameson Avenue apartment building on Sept. 18, 2019. (MEHRDAD NAZARAHARI/CITYNEWS)

Toronto fire crews had their hands full with a two-alarm fire in Parkdale Wednesday morning.

Toronto fire said they were called to an apartment building at 87 Jameson Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, Toronto fire said there was a lot of black smoke coming from a unit on the second floor.

EMS said they transported one person to a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Toronto fire said the blaze was a difficult one for the crews on scene, but they knocked down the fire at around 8 a.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

AndyPet

we never thank our first responders enough for trying.
they are there to save and protect lives, not property.
and they see the most horrific accidents and people suffering, remember a lot of these first responders go though PTSD on a daily basis.

September 18, 2019 at 8:06 am
