Toronto fire crews battle Parkdale highrise blaze

Toronto fire crews had their hands full with a two-alarm fire in Parkdale Wednesday morning.

Toronto fire said they were called to an apartment building at 87 Jameson Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, Toronto fire said there was a lot of black smoke coming from a unit on the second floor.

EMS said they transported one person to a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Toronto fire said the blaze was a difficult one for the crews on scene, but they knocked down the fire at around 8 a.m.