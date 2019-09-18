Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspect in 4 Detroit killings could be charged with murder
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 12:15 am EDT
FILE - In this June 11, 2019 file photo, members of the Detroit's Board Up Brigade board up a vacant home in north Detroit. Murder charges could be announced against man suspected of killing at least four women and stowing their bodies in vacant houses in Detroit. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is expected Wednesday, Sept. 18, to discuss the case against 34-year-old Deangelo Martin.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
DETROIT — Murder charges could be announced against a man suspected of killing at least four women and stowing their bodies in vacant houses in Detroit.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is expected to discuss the case against 34-year-old Deangelo Martin on Wednesday.
Martin has been ordered to stand trial in the May stabbing and sexual assault of a woman who escaped, and is also charged in the kidnapping and assault of a 51-year-old woman in June.
Police are calling the slayings that occurred between March and June the work of a serial killer. The victims were all in their 40s and 50s.
Police Chief James Craig has said he sees similarities between three of the slayings and the assaults of at least two additional women who survived attacks.