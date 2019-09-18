Loading articles...

Suicide bomb targets government office in east Afghanistan

KABUL — An Afghan official says that a suicide bomber has attacked a government building in eastern Afghanistan.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial governor, says the attack took place Wednesday in Jalalabad, the province’s capital city, but he couldn’t immediately provide information on casualties.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic state group are active in eastern Afghanistan.

There are reports that an unknown number of attackers have entered into the building and a gun battle is underway there with security forces.

Khogyani added that Afghan security forces have reached the site to respond to the attack.

Across Afghanistan, militant attacks have continued as the country prepares for presidential elections later this month, while U.S.-Taliban talks over a peace deal have collapsed.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB QEW Approaching Ford drive, one lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 42 minutes ago
Astronomical summer is winding down but heat and humidity is ramping up! #Toronto GTA could have humidex 31-35 Frid…
Latest Weather
Read more