Loading articles...

Sri Lankan doctors strike over salary 'injustice'

Sri Lankans walk past the National Hospital during a day long token strike by the members of Government Medical Officers Association in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The trade union action is to demand the government resolve salary anomalies faced by the doctors serving at state-run hospitals. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Doctors at state-run hospitals across Sri Lanka are staging a strike, demanding that the government resolve what they say is a salary “injustice.”

Dr. Haritha Aluthge, secretary of the Government Medical Officers Association, says two years ago, the government gave an unusually high salary increase to legal and judicial officers in the government sector, “causing a severe injustice to the doctors and other professionals.”

He says, “For two years, we have been urging the government to rectify this anomaly, but so far no meaningful measures have been taken to resolve the injustice.”

Wednesday’s strike caused severe hardships to the thousands of patients who arrived at state-run hospitals, where doctors were providing only emergency treatment.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Another beautiful late summer day on the way for us. Perhaps a bit more cloud at times than…
Latest Weather
Read more