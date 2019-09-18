Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Slow progress reported in talks as GM strike enters 3rd day
by Tom Krisher, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 8:04 am EDT
Protesting union members prevent cars from driving into the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant on Bristol Road as United Automobile Workers remain on strike against GM on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Flint, Mich. GM and the union are faced with weakening vehicle sales, a deteriorating global economy and an unpredictable trade war. (Sara Faraj/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)
DETROIT — Union and company bargainers are making progress toward a new contract as a strike by United Auto Workers brought 33 General Motors factories to a halt continued into its third day.
Committees working on thorny issues such as wages, health insurance costs, use of temporary workers, and new work for plants slated to close worked until early evening Tuesday and are scheduled to resume bargaining early Wednesday.
UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the talks were moving slowly but progressing.
More than 49,000 workers walked off their jobs on Monday in a dispute over the union’s quest to get a bigger share of GM’s profits and the company’s goal of cutting labour costs so they’re closer to those at U.S. auto plants run by foreign companies.