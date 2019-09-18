Loading articles...

Review: Guitar czar Joel Paterson rules on retro Beatles ode

This cover image released by Bloodshot Records shows “Let it Be Guitar!" by Joel Paterson. (Bloodshot Records via AP)

Joel Paterson, “Let it Be Guitar!” (Bloodshot Records)

Close your eyes, picture Chet Atkins pulling up a bar stool on the beach at Waikiki and coolly plucking out a surfy rendition of Paul McCartney’s iconic “Michelle.”

That’s just one of the sounds Chicago-based guitar wizard Joel Paterson conjures up on his new instrumental collection of 16 classic Beatles’ songs. “Let it Be Guitar!” showcases Paterson’s signature self-assured retro style, filled with flourishes of vintage rock, jazz, country and blues.

The reverb-heavy trills and twangs of Paterson’s “This Boy” perfectly echo the longing of a jilted boyfriend. The jazzy plucking on “Honey Pie” creates a jauntier feeling. Fans who’ve watched Paterson perform live know his mastery comes straight-faced. The emotion comes from his nimble fingers, picking, plucking and strumming to evoke ethos and a mid-century mood. On the mod and swoony “If I Fell,” the playful undertones almost make you want to blurt out “cha, cha, cha.”

Paterson is a titan in Chicago’s roots music scene and has toured in Europe but deserves broader attention. He’s accompanied here by a trio of equally stellar Chicago-based musicians and sometimes bandmates: Beau Sample on bass, Alex Hall on drums and organist Chris Foreman.

The tracks cover some of the Fab Four’s most iconic records, including “Abbey Road,” ”A Hard Day’s Night,” ”Rubber Soul” and the “White Album,” but oddly — given the title choice — not “Let it Be.” Be assured that Paterson has a reason.

Lindsey Tanner, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle WB 401 approaching the 400 collectors - left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:38 AM
Great day to golf! 🏌️‍♀️🌤☀️
Latest Weather
Read more