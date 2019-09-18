Loading articles...

Report: Cleanup of abandoned oil, gas wells could cost US

BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. government watchdog agency says taxpayers could potentially face hundreds of millions of dollars in cleanup costs from abandoned oil and gas wells on public lands.

The Government Accountability Office said in a Wednesday report that it identified almost 2,300 wells that have not produced oil and gas since 2008 and have not been reclaimed.

The report says bankruptcies by well operators could saddle the government with $46 million to $333 million in potential reclamation liabilities. The wide range reflects the unknown costs of cleaning up the sites.

To avoid such a scenario, GAO recommended officials adjust the amount of bonds companies must post before drilling to better reflect possible cleanup costs.

Current rules allow companies to post bonds of $150,000 to cover their wells nationwide.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB Gardiner app. York.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:35 PM
Didn’t wash the car yet this week? Get ‘er done before rain Sunday night. Tomorrow’s forecast below...almost a repe…
Latest Weather
Read more