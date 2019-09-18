Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police investigate after transgender woman's body found
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a transgender woman was found in the debris of a house fire.
The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they’re trying to determine if someone intentionally set the fire. The body of 55-year-old Bubba Walker was found days after she was reported to police as missing and after investigators failed to find her body in the initial search.
Walker was last seen on July 26. The fire occurred one day later, and Walker’s body was discovered on July 30.
An insurance adjuster inspecting the site found human remains and contacted the Charlotte Fire Department, who said its investigators hadn’t examined all of the rubble because the site was too unstable and they believed the home was unoccupied.
Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com
The Associated Press
