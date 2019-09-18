Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A male pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday.

Peel police were called to Wanless Drive and Queen Mary Drive around 8:30 p.m., where they found the pedestrian in life-threatening condition. Police later said he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver involved remained at the scene, police said.

The Major Collision Bureau was notified, and a portion of Wanless Drive was closed for the investigation.