Loading articles...

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

Last Updated Sep 18, 2019 at 9:47 pm EDT

Peel Regional Police cruiser at crime scene. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A male pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday.

Peel police were called to Wanless Drive and Queen Mary Drive around 8:30 p.m., where they found the pedestrian in life-threatening condition. Police later said he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver involved remained at the scene, police said.

The Major Collision Bureau was notified, and a portion of Wanless Drive was closed for the investigation.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:48 PM
Peel Police say EB/WB Wanless will be closed for several hours between Queen Mary Dr and McLaughlin for this invest…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:35 PM
Didn’t wash the car yet this week? Get ‘er done before rain Sunday night. Tomorrow’s forecast below...almost a repe…
Latest Weather
Read more