Patrol releases names of man, boy found dead in Missouri

HERMANN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the names of a 4-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man whose bodies were found this week in rural eastern Missouri.

The patrol said Wednesday that the child was Bentlee J. Turner and the adult was Monty Jason Barton. Both lived in the small town of Belle, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) southwest of St. Louis.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death. The patrol says the investigation continues.

Bentlee was reported missing Monday night. Barton’s vehicle was found in rural Gasconade County at 11:30 p.m. Monday and the bodies were discovered nearby.

The patrol says Barton was a family friend and that the two had been together since Sunday morning.

The Associated Press

