Pakistan's leader to urge Trump to resume talks with Taliban

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister says he will urge U.S. President Donald Trump to resume peace talks with the Taliban when he meets with him next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Imran Khan said Wednesday he will meet with Trump next week in New York.

He said he had hoped to meet with the Taliban after the signing of a peace deal with the U.S., but “unfortunately the talks broke down.”

His comments come more than a week after Trump announced that his government’s talks with the Taliban are “dead.”

The announcement came as a surprise for Pakistan which played role in restarting talks last year.

The Associated Press

