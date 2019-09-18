Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Non-profit, university make joint bid for children's hospital
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 9:46 pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania non-profit and university have announced a joint bid for ownership of one Philadelphia’s two children’s hospitals.
WFMZ reports Berks County-based Tower Health has announced Wednesday it will partner with Drexel University to submit a joint bid for the acquisition of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.
The partnership looks to build Tower Health’s profile in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the bid is backed by the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Independence Health Group.
The newspaper had reported that a consortium led by Jefferson Health was initially expected to submit a bid but bowed out.
The auction for the hospital was prompted by the closing of Hahnemann University Hospital after its parent company filed for bankruptcy in June.
The auction is set for Thursday.
The Associated Press
