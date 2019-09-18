Loading articles...

New superintendent named at Abraham Lincoln Birthplace

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — The National Park Service has named a new superintendent at Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park in central Kentucky.

The News-Enterprise reports Catherine Bragaw will start in the position on Nov. 10.

National Park Service Southeast Regional Director Robert A. Vogel said in a statement that Bragaw’s passion for political science, public history and civic engagement will help her manage how the park interprets the early years of the nation’s 16th president.

Bragaw said she looks forward to overseeing the park in Hodgenville and wants to collaborate with workers, volunteers and the community to make improvements and broaden its visitor base.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Another beautiful late summer day on the way for us. Perhaps a bit more cloud at times than…
Latest Weather
Read more