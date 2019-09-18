Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Nepal's sexual minorities say progress in rights has stalled
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 2:55 am EDT
In this Aug. 16, 2019, photo, a participant holds a rainbow flag before marching in a gay pride parade in Kathmandu, Nepal. Nepal seized the lead in equal rights for sexual minorities in South Asia four years ago with a new constitution that forbids all discrimination based on sexual orientation. But activists say progress in equal rights has stalled since the constitution was adopted. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal seized the lead in equal rights for sexual minorities in South Asia four years ago with a new constitution that forbids all discrimination based on sexual orientation. Even citizenship certificates and passports now allow a “non-male, non-female” category.
Such rights were enshrined in the constitution, which was introduced after the abolition of Nepal’s centuries-old monarchy, because of a 2008 Supreme Court ruling that outlawed all discrimination against sexual minorities. LGBT activists, however, say politicians have failed to write new laws that reflect their rights.
Even worse, a Civil Code came into force last year has moved things backward by clearly stating that marriage is between a man and a woman.
Rights activist Manisha Dhakal says: “Nepal opened the way and other countries are following, but it has stalled here.”