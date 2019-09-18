Loading articles...

Nepal's sexual minorities say progress in rights has stalled

In this Aug. 16, 2019, photo, a participant holds a rainbow flag before marching in a gay pride parade in Kathmandu, Nepal. Nepal seized the lead in equal rights for sexual minorities in South Asia four years ago with a new constitution that forbids all discrimination based on sexual orientation. But activists say progress in equal rights has stalled since the constitution was adopted. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal seized the lead in equal rights for sexual minorities in South Asia four years ago with a new constitution that forbids all discrimination based on sexual orientation. Even citizenship certificates and passports now allow a “non-male, non-female” category.

Such rights were enshrined in the constitution, which was introduced after the abolition of Nepal’s centuries-old monarchy, because of a 2008 Supreme Court ruling that outlawed all discrimination against sexual minorities. LGBT activists, however, say politicians have failed to write new laws that reflect their rights.

Even worse, a Civil Code came into force last year has moved things backward by clearly stating that marriage is between a man and a woman.

Rights activist Manisha Dhakal says: “Nepal opened the way and other countries are following, but it has stalled here.”

The Associated Press

