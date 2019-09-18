Loading articles...

Michigan joins New York in banning flavoured e-cigarettes

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has joined New York in banning the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes as federal health officials investigate the cause of hundreds of serious breathing illnesses in people who have used vaping devices.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released details of the ban Wednesday and gave retailers, including online sellers, two weeks to comply. The ban includes menthol and mint flavoured products.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Sept. 4 that Michigan would move toward banning flavoured e-cigarettes, accusing companies of using candy flavours and deceptive advertising to appeal to kids. New York officials approved its ban Tuesday.

Federal health officials have not identified a single device or ingredient involved in the lung illnesses. President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavoured e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The Associated Press

