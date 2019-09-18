Loading articles...

Manitoba Tory accused of showing naked photos to assistant to remain in caucus

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba member of the legislature investigated for showing his assistant a picture of naked women on his cellphone is to remain in the governing Progressive Conservative caucus.

Rick Wowchuk, who was re-elected in Swan River in last week’s election, was found to have breached workplace policy.

CBC News reported days before the election that Wowchuk’s female constituency assistant had also alleged that he called her from the bathtub and made inappropriate comments about her wearing a bikini.

He apologized during the election, saying he deeply regretted causing any offence.

Tory caucus chairman Wayne Ewasko confirms Wowchuk is still in caucus and remains the MLA for Swan River.

Ewasko isn’t providing any details on what the caucus discussed.

The Canadian Press

