Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting near homeless shelter

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting in June 2018.

The Portland Press Herald reports 20-year-old Tyrese Collins appeared in Cumberland County Courthouse on Tuesday after initially pleading not guilty to murder in the death of 45-year-old Jack Wilson.

Police say Collins, who was 19 at the time, shot Wilson during an argument at an intersection near the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland where he was living.

Collins has claimed he was intervening in an argument between the victim and a different man he was trying to protect. He says he acted in self dense.

No date has been set for Collins’ sentencing, but the state’s Attorney General’s Office says they will seek no more than 15 years, with all but 10 suspended.

The Associated Press

